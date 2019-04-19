FORTY FORT — Ronald A. Vikara Sr., 70, of Forty Fort, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston on Nov. 17, 1948, he was the youngest of 10 children born to the late John and Cecilia (Petro) Vikara.

Ron retired from Thomas' Market, where he was a produce manager. He was an avid gardener and a loving father and grandfather.

Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald (Colleen), of Hanover Township, and Jerome (Mary Jean), of Tunkhannock; daughters, Lisa Ford and Susan (Michael) Wassel, both of Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five siblings; and nieces and nephews.

A private viewing will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019, with a blessing service at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Father Joseph J. Piasneschi, officiating. Private interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.