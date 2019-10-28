EXETER — Ronald C. Heck, 73, formerly of Exeter, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, in the Aventura at Creekside Rehabilitation Center, Carbondale.

Born in Kingston he was the son of the late Ernest and Mae (Richardson) Heck. He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1964. He served in the US Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Diamond Manufacturing of West Wyoming for over 20 years. He was a member of the Bethesda Congregational Church of Edwardsville. Ronnie was an avid baseball fan who followed the Phillies with a passion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Dietz Heck, and brother, Alan Heck.

Surviving is his brother, Wayne Heck, of Exeter; niece, Alison Heck, of Swoyersville; aunt, Anna English, of Wyoming; and many cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Carverton Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

