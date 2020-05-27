WILKES-BARRE — Ronald C. Lloyd, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 25, 2020, Memorial Day. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for almost two years. Born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Harriet Lloyd of Wilkes-Barre. Ron graduated at E.L. Meyers High School in 1964, and continued his education at Wilkes College, studying accounting in nursing. During his career, he was employed by the King Fifth Wheel accounting department, Luzerne Outerwear, and the Wyoming Valley Healthcare System as a director of central services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He continued working in healthcare for several years after. His most recent employer was the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in the administration building. Despite having a major injury during his childhood, Ron continued with courage and strength to keep an active lifestyle throughout his life. He had a tremendous love for baseball and was a member of Saint Therese's Little League, and later played many softball leagues in the Wyoming Valley as an adult. Ron served as coach in Saint Teresa's little league for many years, and was fortunate enough to coach and mentor his brother-in-law and son. He enjoyed many trips to Williamsport to watch the Little League World Series. A lifetime Mohawk, he was the girl's Meyers High School varsity coach for 20 years. Ron was also a huge basketball fan. He was the scorekeeper for the boy's high school basketball teams in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Ron enjoyed telling Wyoming Valley sports stories of players and games with vivid detail that entertained many. Ron will be most remembered as a devoted family man, loving husband to the love of his life, Ella Ray, who he celebrated his 50th anniversary with last June 14. He loved his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. They were his life and nothing made him happier and more proud. He found most of his pleasure being able to watch his grandchildren play in all of their activities, including basketball/AAU travel ball, baseball, softball, track and theater. Despite enduring treatment for cancer, he did not miss an event. He also loved family vacations to Cape May and especially Sandbridge, Va. Thank you to all the families that joined us over the years in our beach houses that provided for many memories. His morning omelets were legendary — like him. He had a warm smile, infectious laugh, and gave so much of himself to others. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Harriet LLoyd, sister, Mary Ann Quinn, infant son, Craig Bevan Lloyd, and sister-in-law, Lorrie Pomanek. He is survived by his wife, the former Ella Ray Bishop, of Wilkes-Barre, son, Curtis and wife, Marla, of Wilkes-Barre, daughter, Ronelle Boris and husband, Mark, of Mountain Top, grandchildren, Alaena Lloyd, Camden and Sheradyn Boris, extended relatives, numerous friends and former players. Memorial services entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home in Wilkes-Barre at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Memorial Sloan Kettering, Kingston Medical Oncology, and Allied Hospice for their compassion and care. In closing, Ron often said goodbye to those he spoke with by saying — "Make someone happy today." He would want nothing more than for us to keep smiling and pay it forward.



