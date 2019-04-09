MOUNTAIN TOP — Ronald D. Hreha, 71, of Mountain Top, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 24, 1947, Ron was the son of the late Daniel and Anna Hreha.

Ron was a graduate of Plains High School and upon graduating he joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Boxer LPH-4 during the Vietnam War.

He retired from Carpenters Union 445 and was a member of the Mt. Top American Legion. Ron was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies.

He was also active in youth hockey assisting in the development of goalies in Hershey and also coached at the University of Scranton.

He was also an avid bike rider on the White Haven trails with Elise, a loyal Flyers fan and fishing on the Green River in Utah. Fishing on the Leigh River with his son, Eric, was also on his favorite to do list.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rosalie Yarolowicz, who celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 22; son, Eric and daughter-in-law Elizabeth; granddaughter, Elise, White Haven; and his favorite aunt, Susan Kelly, of Plains.

Private funeral services will be held from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

The family wishes to thank GMC Trauma Unit for their diligent work on trying to help Ron and their concern for the family during their difficult time.