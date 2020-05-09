Ronald Dolman
WILKES-BARRE — Ronald Dolman, 67, of Wilkes-Barre passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Ron was born in Pittston to the late Howard and Freda Osik Dolman. Ron worked as one of the first paramedics on the North Region Joint Ambulance/Medic 303. Ron is survived by his children, Victoria Dolman and boyfriend, George Bryant, John Dolman and girlfriend, Melissa Negri, and William Dolman; grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth, and Samantha; ex-wife, Janet Miles-Dolman; brother, John Dolman; sister, Nancy Stone; brother, Jerry Dolman, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be preached by Rev. James Quinn. Arrangements are by the Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kristen park
Family
