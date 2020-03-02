Ronald F. Meck

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA
18634
(570)-735-5370
NANTICOKE — Ronald F. Meck, 78, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a very lengthy illness

A lifelong resident of Nanticoke, he was born Oct. 24, 1941, a son of the late Stanley and Joan Raiewski Meck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald.

He will be missed by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Donna (Danny); grandsons, Joshua, Jeremy (Lyssa) and Jared Osko; sister, Ramona (Al) Howey; and a niece, Leeann Belknap.

Private arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

There will be no public service or calling hours.

For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
