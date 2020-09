PITTSTON — Memorial service for Ronald G. Jeffery, of Pittston, formerly of Forty Fort, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Yeager Avenue, Forty Fort. Casual attire is encouraged because there will be luncheon at Plains Pavilion in Plains following the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.