DUPONT — Ronald J. Exter, 81, of Dupont, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after a recurrence of cancer.

Born in Avoca on March 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Peter and Lottie (Pietras) Exter.

Ron was a 1956 graduate of Avoca High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Cascades and its previous owners for over 42 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.

He loved taking care of his family and always had so much useful knowledge to bestow. He was very creative and had many talents. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and watching the Yankees.

He was admired and respected by friends, neighbors and coworkers he met along life's journey because he was always kind, helpful and generous without ever wanting praise or anything in return.

Everyone who knew him was so truly blessed to have him in their lives and he will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Helen (Posusney) Exter, two daughters and their spouses both of Duryea, Renee Exter and Tim Sheerer, Christine (Exter) Skibitsky and Greg Skibitsky, and two granddaughters, Paige and Taylor Skibitsky. In addition, he is also survived by two brothers, three sisters and their spouses, Alex Exter and Peggy, Dallas, Lucille Exter, of Avoca, Marilyn (Exter) Kenzakoski, of Bear Creek Township, Emily (Exter) Grabowski and Paul, Bethlehem, Gerard Exter, of Bear Creek Township, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron's family wishes to extend sincere gratitude for the kindness, compassion and excellent care he received from the staff at Wesley Village, Pittston.

In following Ron's wishes, a private viewing was held. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, with the Rev. Father Thomas J. Petro, J.C.L., Pastor, officiating. Interment followed in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home, 700 S. Township Blvd., Pittston Township.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.