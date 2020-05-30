NEWTOWN SQUARE — Ronald J. Kwiatkowski, 77, of Newtown Square, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Paoli Hospital. He was born in Kingston, son of the late Joseph and Frances Zuber Kwiatkowski. Ron will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, children, and his greatest joys, his grandsons, Kyle and Alex. A graduate of Penn State, and a lifetime employee of PennDOT, Ron was responsible for many of the bridge designs in Luzerne and Lackawanna County. He absolutely lived and loved life to the fullest, with a passion for gardening, and all sports. Ron was an A-list racquetball player, a great bowler, and a mediocre golfer! He had an incredible sense of humor, and his kindness and compassion will be his legacy, being always first to offer help to a friend or neighbor. After a 21-year-battle with Parkinson's disease, along with the coronavirus, Ron will be greatly missed by everyone he touched. Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Albert. Ron is survived by his wife, the former Jean Molitoris; daughter, Kim Kwiatkowski Harrison and her husband, Chris Harrison; daughter, Kristen Kwiatkowski Digwood and her husband, Jack Digwood; grandsons, Kyle And Alex; brother-in-law, Bill Molitoris. Private graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store