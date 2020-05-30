Ronald J. Kwiatkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Ronald J. Kwiatkowski, 77, of Newtown Square, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Paoli Hospital. He was born in Kingston, son of the late Joseph and Frances Zuber Kwiatkowski. Ron will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, children, and his greatest joys, his grandsons, Kyle and Alex. A graduate of Penn State, and a lifetime employee of PennDOT, Ron was responsible for many of the bridge designs in Luzerne and Lackawanna County. He absolutely lived and loved life to the fullest, with a passion for gardening, and all sports. Ron was an A-list racquetball player, a great bowler, and a mediocre golfer! He had an incredible sense of humor, and his kindness and compassion will be his legacy, being always first to offer help to a friend or neighbor. After a 21-year-battle with Parkinson's disease, along with the coronavirus, Ron will be greatly missed by everyone he touched. Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Albert. Ron is survived by his wife, the former Jean Molitoris; daughter, Kim Kwiatkowski Harrison and her husband, Chris Harrison; daughter, Kristen Kwiatkowski Digwood and her husband, Jack Digwood; grandsons, Kyle And Alex; brother-in-law, Bill Molitoris. Private graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved