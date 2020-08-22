HAMILTON, N.J. — Ronald J. Madar, 67, of Hamilton, N.J., went to be with God Aug. 14, 2020.

Beloved son of the late George D. and Helen Madar, brother of the late George E. (Susan), he is survived by his niece, Jill Robinson (Jack), grandnephew, John and grandniece, Jenna, and many cousins, all of whom will miss him very much.

Born with Down Syndrome, Ronald lived a full life. He was an altar boy with the Holy Innocents Society and attended ARC Sheltered Workshops. His last 11 years were happily spent at Hamilton Grove Nursing Home, where he was a beloved resident.

Ronald loved music, dancing, eating, bingo, was very social and adored babies.

Private burial will follow cremation and a virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Special Olympics, in which Ronald participated several times when he was younger. To view his obituary online: www.timesleader.com.