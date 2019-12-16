LOVELTON — Ronald J. Takacs, 72, of Lovelton, died Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Reul Takacs.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on June 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Jane Lesko Takacs.

Ron served his country in the United States Air Force and is a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a graduate of Carteret High School, New Jersey, Class of 1965

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughters, Gena Warvel and fiancé Tom, of Rahway, N.J., Tina Eggert and husband Keith, of South Plainfield, N.J.; sister, Jane Adams and husband Jack, of Toms River, N.J.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; uncle, Ray Takacs and wife Beth.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Takacs.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.