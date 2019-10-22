KINGSTON TWP. — Ronald J. Zukosky, 78, a resident of Kingston Township, passed into eternal life unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in his sleep, on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home, with his beloved wife and sons at his side.

His loving wife is Rita J. (Metar) Zukosky. Ronald and Rita were blessed to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Born on Jan. 19, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, Ronald was one of seven children born to the late Edward Zukosky Sr. and Helen (Zim) Zukosky.

Raised in Swoyersville, Ronald was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1959. He later went on to further his education at Kings College, Wilkes-Barre, where in 1976 he acquired his bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

A United States Army veteran, Ronald honorably served his country for three years during peacetime. While in the service, he was stationed in Metz, France, and studied to be a military police officer in Germany. He received his honorable discharge from active duty on July 20, 1962.

Following his military service, Ronald went on to attend the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey, graduating from there in November of 1962. Upon graduation, he began his 37-year career with the Pennsylvania State Police, retiring at the rank of corporal in October of 1999.

Shortly after retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police, Ronald went on to work as a tipstaff officer for 10 years for then Judge Peter Paul Olszewski Jr. at the Luzerne County Court House. Currently, Ronald was working as a transporter for Schott Technologies, Duryea, and also for Bonner Chevrolet, Kingston.

Ronald was a longtime member and the current president of the Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania – Northeast Branch; a member and past president of the Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania – Statewide; a member and current treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police, Frank Albert Memorial Lodge 43, Wyoming; a member of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association; a member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville; and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Assumpta Council 3987, Kingston.

A man of great faith, Ronald was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish, Luzerne.

Ronald took great pride in his home and he always ensured it was neat and meticulous both inside and out.

Family was the center of Ronald's life and he cherished every moment he shared with his loved ones. His granddaughters, Brooklyn and Giuliana, were the apples of his eye and they both held a very special place in his heart.

In addition to his parents, Edward Zukosky Sr. and Helen Zukosky, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Zukosky Jr. and Carl Zukosky; and his sisters, Geraldine Reilly and Roberta Steadele.

In addition to his wife, Rita, Ronald is survived by his two sons, Ronald Zukosky and his wife, Nadia, of Dallas, and David Zukosky, of Kingston Township; his granddaughters, Brooklyn and Giuliana Zukosky, both of Dallas; his brother, Daniel Zukosky, of Franklin Township; his sister, Gloria Kush, of Luzerne; as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends.

In keeping with Ronald's wishes, funeral services will be privately held. Following a family viewing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, by his pastor, the Reverend Walter E. Jenkins, C.S.C.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will be in Mt. Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Township, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and final rites accorded by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send Ronald's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.