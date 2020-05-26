Ronald Jeffery
1939 - 2020
JENKINS TWP. — Ronald Jeffery, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home at the Brooks Estates on the Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township, surrounded by his loving family. Ron previously lived in Forty Fort for 77 years. Ron was born on Oct. 22, 1939, to George Jeffery and Charlotte Jeffery Besecker. On June 4, 1960, he married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Rundle, of Forty Fort. He graduated from Forty Fort High School in 1957. He was a member of Kingston Lodge No. 395, the Penn State Club of Wyoming Valley, Forty Fort Business and Professional Association, and the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the finance board and a trustee. Ron and Ruth Ann regularly delivered Meals on Wheels. Ron served as the Forty Fort Tax Collector for 40 years. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he was employed by Sallie Mae. His greatest enjoyments included playing cards on Tuesday nights with the "boys" and tailgating at Penn State football games. Ron was truly loved by all and would help anyone who needed it. Ron was the most devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his sons, Scott (Liz) and Paul (Nancy); and his grandchildren, Alex, Michael, Grace and Clare. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a private service will be held at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine, officiating. The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory can be made to MOA Prescription Fund, c/o Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704. For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Scott and the entire Jeffery family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Gods Blessings. Sincerely, Dorothy Jones and Heidi
Heidi Stachokus
Friend
