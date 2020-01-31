NEWTON TWP. — Ronald Krafjack, 85, of Newton Township died Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. His widow is the former Louise LaSorsa. The couple married in 1956.

Born in Duryea, son of the late Michael and Catherine Antal Krafjack, he was a graduate of Duryea High School and Bloomsburg University. Prior to his retirement he was a teacher in the Abington Heights School District for over 37 years. He then furthered his studies at Temple University and the University of Scranton. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows and the Church of St. Benedict. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Pennsylvania State Education Association, and NRA and was very active in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Michael, Bernard and Arthur Krafjack; and four sisters, Victoria Urban, Shirley Wasilewski, Lila Rupp, and Katherine Krafjack.

Surviving are a daughter, Ronna Lou Long and her husband, Stephen, Newton Township; son Michael, Newton Township; step-granddaughter Kellie Mullinax and her husband, Chad; step-great-grandson Jacob Mullinax; two sisters-in-law, Annette Lundgren and Jean LaSorsa; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510, Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.