Ronald L. Grabowski
1936 - 2020
BERWICK — Ronald L. Grabowski, age 84, of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home.

He was born in Nanticoke on Feb. 12, 1936, and was the son of the late Chester and Catherine Kotch Grabowski.

Ron attended Nanticoke High School. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served for over 20 years, in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, Ron was employed by Cummins-Allison and later was a bus driver for the Benton Area School District for 25 years. He also served as an Elder at Dallas Baptist Church for many years. In addition to his career, he was an avid Pinochle and Scrabble player, and enjoyed golfing and mowing his lawn.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Raymond Grabowski; brother, David Grabowski; and son, Douglas Grabowski.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Whitesell, of Berwick; son, Mark Grabowski and his wife, Beth, of Bolivar, Mo.; daughter, Cathy Kline and husband, Matt, of Berwick; grandchildren, Jim Grabowski and wife, Taylor, Amy Varner and husband, Robert, Christine Kline, and Ryan Kline; great-grandchildren, Sarah Varner and Will Grabowski; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Grabowski.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., at the intersection of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

There will be no public calling hours.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dallas Baptist Church, 9 Briarcrest Rd., Dallas, Pa., 18612.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
