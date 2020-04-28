A great storyteller, Ronald M. Kotch, arrived in Heaven on April 26, 2020, and he will have quite the tale to tell there. He will be busy recalling a plethora of stories from his childhood.

He was the son of the late Joseph Kotch and Helen Chesnalavage Kotch, and was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Buttonwood. He graduated from Hanover Township High School, Class of 1960. While in Heaven, he'll speak of his almost 40-year career working as a route sales driver for Tri-State Industrial Laundries, which was abruptly ended by a sudden myocardial infarction 21 years ago.

Ron spent his life serving others. He was a champion softball coach for multiple years for the Lyndwood Powder Puffs. In Heaven, he'll reminisce about being one of the initial members of the volunteer Breslau Hose Company #5 and River Rescue Unit, fighting many fires and aiding in water rescues. Ron will smile as he is greeted by his firehouse "family" members who passed on before him, each of whom were more than willing to serve their community.

He was a spiritual man and lived his life in accordance to God's word, while being a devoted member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood. Ron was a man of impeccable character and had a giant heart.

Upon his arrival into Heaven, he will embrace his sister, Phyllis Kotch, her herd of German Shepards, his herd of English Setters (the 3 Sam's), and A.J. and Choppers.

Ron will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol Zola; his daughters, Dr. Lisa Kotch-Evans (Scott) and Jacqueline Kotch (Richard Lacomis), who will miss receiving his always sensible advice and non-judgemental ear. However, his legacy will live on in his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Olivia, his best friend, Declan, Alyson and Colin. He is also survived by his loving brother, Joseph Kotch (Anne); his sidekicks, Holly and Snowball; and his grand-dogs, Nala and Thor.

We are all better human beings because of his humility, his wisdom and simply for having had him in our lives. We are and will be forever grateful. Rest easy Daddy-Dziadzi. You are Home.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Masoleum, Hanover Township. Arrangements entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit online condolences to Ronald's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.