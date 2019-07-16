KINGSTON — Ronald Rowlands, 67, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

Ron graduated from WVW in 1970 and held many jobs. He was one of the original workers at the Berwick Power Plant, a job he was proud of and loved. He also worked for Coca Cola, the Westmoreland Club and the LCTA as a driver. In addition to his work, he also served as a sergeant in the Air Force.

Ron enjoyed his dogs, the outdoors and exercising. He believed in hard work and valued the power of an education. Ron was a good person as seen in his faith. He will be remembered with fondness.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leona and Robert Rowlands, and his brother, Robert Rowlands.

He is survived by his brother, Darrell Rowlands; his sister-in-law, Roberta Rowlands; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.