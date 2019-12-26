MOUNTAIN TOP — Ronald Sturgeon, 64, of Mountain Top, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Dec. 25, 2019.

Ron was a professional engineer who held an associate degree in civil engineering from Penn State Wilkes-Barre (1975) and a bachelor's degree in water resources engineering technology from Penn State University, Harrisburg (1977). He was most recently employed with Louis Berger/WSP working on a landfill remediation project in Newark, New Jersey. One of many construction jobs throughout his esteemed career. He was a board member of the Mountain Top Area Joint Sanitary Authority and recently completed a term as a member of the Crestwood School District School Board. Ron also served on the Ocean Creek Lodge Board of Directors, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he frequently vacationed with his wife.

Known for his humor and love for life Ron was an avid Penn State fan, loved playing with his grandson, spending time with his family, helping others in any way he could and completing do-it-yourself projects with his wife.

He was the son of the late Eugene Sturgeon and Anna Mae Sturgeon and was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Sturgeon.

Ron is survived by his wife, Rosemary Sturgeon (Rominski); daughters Jacqueline Sturgeon and Kathleen Sturgeon; sons-in-law Matthew Zawada and Barry Atchison (respectively); grandson Aaron Sturgeon-Zawada; and siblings Diane Keiser, Barbara Dorfis, Douglas Sturgeon and Cynthia Kubich.

Friends may call 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Penn State Dance Marathon (THON) or the Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer organization.