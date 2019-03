KINGSTON — Ronald Temarantz, 61, of Kingston, passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Temarantz and Gladys Temarantz, and brother Charles.

Surviving is a daughter Linda Russell; son Ronald Temarantz; brother Ralph Temarantz; sister Gail Kopinski; and several nieces and nephews.