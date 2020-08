WEST WYOMING — Rosalie Kazokas, 80, of West Wyoming, died August 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.