GALES FERRY, Conn. — Rosalie M. Gudz, of Gales Ferry, Conn., died Aug. 25, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Robert R. Gudz. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Those attending should go directly to the church Wednesday.