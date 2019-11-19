EDEN PRAIRIE Minn. — Rosalie Oko passed away peacefully with family by her side in her home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 91.

Rosalie was born in Parsons on Sept. 28, 1928, to Catherine and John Potichko. She was the youngest of nine children and was the last surviving child. She attended Coughlin High School and first began working as a "soda jerk" in her family's shop, The Cozy Corner, in Parsons during WWII.

There she met the love of her life, Wallace Oko. The young couple was married on Feb. 19, 1949, after completion of his service in the U.S. Navy. After the war the couple settled in Syracuse, New York. In Syracuse she was employed at General Electric and Carrier Corporation.

Soon she began raising a family. Shortly after the birth of their children, Joan and Wallace "Butch" Oko, the family moved to their home of over 40 years in Solvay, New York where she lived until 2006. While in Solvay, Rosalie was a girl scout leader, polish community volunteer and lifelong active member of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church. She retired from Frazer and Jones Company in 1990.

She enjoyed a life rich in friends and family. Rosalie's grandchildren were the world to her and brought immense pleasure to her life. She loved to crochet and knit. She enjoyed music, whether Polkas or Italian opera. She relished traveling with her family and grandchildren. Rosalie was best known for her open heart, many stories and lavish family feasts. Rosalie was noted for her cooking and baking, especially her traditional ethnic recipes. All were welcome at her table, but, only a few were chosen to receive her famous pineapple square pastry dessert recipe.

Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, John, Peter, Paul, Michael and Nickolas; and three sisters, Anna, Mary and Catherine; beloved husband, Wallace and cherished son, Wallace "Butch" Oko.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan, of Minnesota, daughter-in-law, Laureen, of Port Byron, three loving grandchildren, John Robert (Elizabeth), of Massachusetts, Julia Rose, of Port Byron, and Christopher, of Minnesota.

A special thank you to her favorite cousin, Louise Clausen and her life-long friend, Judy Pangborn, who provided unconditional love and support throughout her life.

Funeral services will be held 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Bagozzi Twins Funeral Home and 9:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Solvay, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Warners.