WILKES-BARRE — Rosalyn P. Kopcho, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 24, 2020. Her husband is Andrew Kopcho Jr. Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, directly at church. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Masks and social distancing required.