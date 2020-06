AVOCA — Rosann Yuschovitz George, 65, of Avoca, died June 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Lenny" George. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Friends may call at the church 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. If attending, use discretion. Masks are mandatory.