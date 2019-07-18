WYOMING — Rose M. Alfano, 91, of Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Constance Lombano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore C. Alfano, on April 10, 2014.

Surviving are her sons, Robert (ary) Alfano, of Staten Island, N.Y., and Salvatore "Ross" Alfano, of Wyoming; a brother, Frank (Grace) Lombano; and sisters-in-law Sara and Camilla; along with nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be Tuesday in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.