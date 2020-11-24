PITTSTON TWP. — Rose M. (Valenti) Ishley, 97, of Pittston Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born Oct. 31, 1923, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca (Termini) Valenti.

Rose was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following school, she worked in the garment industry for 30 years as a seamstress both in New York City and Pittston. It wasn't until she was 67 that Rose decided she wanted to earn a degree in business from McCann's School of Business, Wyoming.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Ishley-Lewis, of York, son, Emil Ishley, of Pittston Township, grandchildren, Abbigail, Rachel and Emil, great-grandchildren, Scarlette, Rose, Cheyenne, Brianna, James, Dominick and Carter and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Emil Ishley, brothers, Ross, Joseph, John, Faust, Michael and Peter Valenti, sisters, Regina Russo, Anna Barbara, Connie Valenti-Morreale, Helen Hogue, Theresa Arnone and Sister Dolores Teresita, Theresa and Michaeline.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

All services will be held at the family's convenience. Rose will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery with her husband, Emil.

For further information or to express your condolences to Rose's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.