1/1
Rose M. (Valenti) Ishley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON TWP. — Rose M. (Valenti) Ishley, 97, of Pittston Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born Oct. 31, 1923, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca (Termini) Valenti.

Rose was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following school, she worked in the garment industry for 30 years as a seamstress both in New York City and Pittston. It wasn't until she was 67 that Rose decided she wanted to earn a degree in business from McCann's School of Business, Wyoming.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Ishley-Lewis, of York, son, Emil Ishley, of Pittston Township, grandchildren, Abbigail, Rachel and Emil, great-grandchildren, Scarlette, Rose, Cheyenne, Brianna, James, Dominick and Carter and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Emil Ishley, brothers, Ross, Joseph, John, Faust, Michael and Peter Valenti, sisters, Regina Russo, Anna Barbara, Connie Valenti-Morreale, Helen Hogue, Theresa Arnone and Sister Dolores Teresita, Theresa and Michaeline.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

All services will be held at the family's convenience. Rose will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery with her husband, Emil.

For further information or to express your condolences to Rose's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved