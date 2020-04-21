Rose Marie Ann (Griglock) Hannon, 78, ascended into eternity on April 16, 2020, following a short stay at Timber Ridge Health Care Facility, Plains Township.

Born and raised in the Port Griffith section of Jenkins Township, she matriculated through the former Jenkins Township Educational System, followed by Our Lady of Victory Infant Home Nursing School in Lackawanna, New York. There she met many lifelong friends and began her lifetime of service to others.

She left the formal vocation of nursing to raise and care for her children, and later to care for her aging parents, siblings and other friends and family whose challenges required a loving and compassionate caregiver. There was never a call that went unanswered; day or night.

Putting her own aspirations aside, she reveled in the accomplishments of her children, then later her grandchildren, who filled her life with immeasurable joy. Her happiest days were spent with family around the table, enjoying a meal prepared with garden-fresh vegetables, and meats fresh from the farm, field or lake. The sound of children's laughter would always bring a smile to her face.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna (Vernouski) Griglock; brothers, Thomas Griglock and Robert Griglock; and sister, Lauren Freedom.

She is survived by her beloved children, her daughter, Christine Mitten, her son Leo, and her daughter-in-law Melanie, whose loving care and companionship helped to carry Rose Marie through many difficult times. She loved Melanie as her own. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughters, Theresa Rose and Megan Ann Mitten, and Elizabeth Grace Hannon; they were truly the sunshine in her sky. Also surviving Rose Marie are many whom she considered "adopted" sons and daughters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the many doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped to keep Rose Marie healthy and strong throughout the years.

Funeral services will be private, through St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston. Interment will be at the St. John the Baptist cemetery, Exeter, and arrangements have been entrusted to the wonderful, compassionate team at Bednarski Funeral Home, Wyoming, Pennsylvania.