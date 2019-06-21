WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Rose Marie Letoski, a resident for three years of Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Township, died Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, in the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dallas.

Born in the Askam section of Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Peter Bonsavage and Mary Aftewicz Bonsavage and was a member of Holy Family Church, Luzerne. Rose dedicated her life to raising her children and had a passion for gardening, flowers and animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo V. Letoski, in 2010.

She is survived by her daughters, Marie Husty, Linda Manganella, Mary McCabe and Barbara Tomchak and her husband, Jeff; sons Leo V. Letoski Jr. and his wife, Luann, and John D. Letoski; grandson Attorney Joseph V. Husty; and step-grandson, Jason York and his wife, Annie; step-granddaughter Jennifer Piasta; step-great-granddaughter Annabelle York; and nieces and nephews.

Blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka officiating, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Senior Living, 874 Schechter Drive, Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702.

Visit the funeral home website www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.