SCRANTON — Rose Mary (Bidwell) Chrobak, 80, of Scranton, formerly of Avoca, died Aug. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Thursday at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Masks and physical distancing are required at all times. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church on Thursday.