ASHLEY — Rose Mary Elizabeth Strish, 77, a lifelong resident of Ashley, went home to the Lord on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Krisanda) Krupa.

She was a graduate of Ashley High School and the Wyoming Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Although she enjoyed her work at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair, N.J., she returned home to marry the love of her life, George A. Strish Jr. She began her true life's calling with him as they started a family of their own. She lovingly raised her three sons and was a constant by their side. She proudly watched and helped them to raise their own families with steadfast support and unconditional love. Rose Mary found great joy attentively participating in her grandchildren's lives, and they will miss her gentle voice and tenderness. Rose Mary will be forever remembered by all for her warm welcoming hug, genuine personality and unwavering smile. Her kindness was contagious.

Rose Mary was a faithful member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, and was a member and past president of its Altar and Rosary Society. A member of the former St. Ann's Guild and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Rose Mary was also an active volunteer in the annual church bazaars. A dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and his beloved Mother, Mary, she took great comfort in praying the Rosary daily. Rose Mary was most content being close to God at daily Mass and through her litany of prayers.

Rose Mary was a lifelong member and served as president of Assembly 617 of the National Slovak Society. She held many offices with the assembly throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her brother; Thomas Krupa; sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Krupa; and brother-in-law, Alfred Gomb.

Surviving is her loving husband of 51 years; George A. Strish Jr., sons; George A. Strish III and wife Carlee, Kenneth J. Strish and wife Ellen Brennan, and Eric R. Strish and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Maria, George IV, Anthony, Donato, Noah, Samuel, Eric Paul, and Luke; sisters, Mary Ann Ostrowski and her husband John, Gloria Gomb; brother, Edward Krupa and his companion Carol Reisenweaver; sisters-in-law, Betty Krupa and Deborah Katra and her husband Jeffrey and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved and adored.

The family would like to send out a heart felt thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who cared for Rose Mary during her illness, especially her home health care aides and nurses who treated her with kindness and compassion.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo's/ Holy Rosary Church with Rev. Vincent Dang and her nephew, the Rev. John Ostrowski, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call on from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church food pantry, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706, or the Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.