Rose Mary Elizabeth Strish
ASHLEY — Rose Mary Elizabeth Strish, 77, a lifelong resident of Ashley, went home to the Lord on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Krisanda) Krupa.

She was a graduate of Ashley High School and the Wyoming Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Although she enjoyed her work at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair, N.J., she returned home to marry the love of her life, George A. Strish Jr. She began her true life's calling with him as they started a family of their own. She lovingly raised her three sons and was a constant by their side. She proudly watched and helped them to raise their own families with steadfast support and unconditional love. Rose Mary found great joy attentively participating in her grandchildren's lives, and they will miss her gentle voice and tenderness. Rose Mary will be forever remembered by all for her warm welcoming hug, genuine personality and unwavering smile. Her kindness was contagious.

Rose Mary was a faithful member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, and was a member and past president of its Altar and Rosary Society. A member of the former St. Ann's Guild and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Rose Mary was also an active volunteer in the annual church bazaars. A dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and his beloved Mother, Mary, she took great comfort in praying the Rosary daily. Rose Mary was most content being close to God at daily Mass and through her litany of prayers.

Rose Mary was a lifelong member and served as president of Assembly 617 of the National Slovak Society. She held many offices with the assembly throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her brother; Thomas Krupa; sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Krupa; and brother-in-law, Alfred Gomb.

Surviving is her loving husband of 51 years; George A. Strish Jr., sons; George A. Strish III and wife Carlee, Kenneth J. Strish and wife Ellen Brennan, and Eric R. Strish and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Maria, George IV, Anthony, Donato, Noah, Samuel, Eric Paul, and Luke; sisters, Mary Ann Ostrowski and her husband John, Gloria Gomb; brother, Edward Krupa and his companion Carol Reisenweaver; sisters-in-law, Betty Krupa and Deborah Katra and her husband Jeffrey and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved and adored.

The family would like to send out a heart felt thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who cared for Rose Mary during her illness, especially her home health care aides and nurses who treated her with kindness and compassion.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo's/ Holy Rosary Church with Rev. Vincent Dang and her nephew, the Rev. John Ostrowski, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call on from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church food pantry, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706, or the Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
Dear Strish Family,Heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your beautiful RoseMary. You can be sure she was welcomed with open arms into heaven...as they needed another angel to look over you.I will remember RoseMary as a kind,friendly,religious woman...who always had a smile and kind word for everyone. My Mom and Dad would look forward to seeing her at the Knights functions.She has consoled so many of us thru the years...now, she is at rest. Keeping all of you in my thoughts...and RoseMary forever in my prayers.Love,Linda Balakier Helfrick
Linda Balakier Helfrick
September 1, 2020
Mr Strish, George and all of your family - On Behalf of both Ron Bienick and myself Dortha - we are so sorry to hear the loss of Rose Mary - She was such a very sweet and kind lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May you find comfort and support from family and friends in this tough and sad occasion - She no longer suffers for she is one of Gods Special Angels - We are here for you and your family if you need anything - God Bless
Dortha Bienick
