WILKES-BARRE — Rose (Kloss) Pawlowski, 94, of Wilkes-Barre died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was born in Breslau to Frank and Rose Kloss, and graduated from Hanover High School in 1944.

She married the late Casimer Pawlowski in 1947 and they lived in Wilkes-Barre until her relocation to West Des Moines, Iowa, in 2011, to be closer to her family.

Rose was a seamstress for the ILGWU until her retirement in 1987. She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Greek Catholic Church in Plymouth and St. Casimer's in Wilkes-Barre. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed caring for her pets thoughout the years. She enjoyed bus trips, the farmer's market and going to the movies with friends. She also enjoyed visits to see her granddaughter and trips to the grocery store with her niece.

Rose is survived by one child: Renee (Pawlowski) Rodin; her husband Mike and granddaughter Aimee. She is also survived by nieces Cindy Gardner and Mary Kay Yurkavach.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to The Mayo Clinic Cancer Research program, Rochester, Minn.

She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery next to her husband of 50 years, Casimer.