WILKES-BARRE — Rose B. Ryan, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township.
She was born Aug. 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Susan Bonner Boyle. A 1948 graduate of Coughlin High School, she was a life resident of the area and employed by the Social Security Administration for many years. Mrs. Ryan was a member of the former Holy Saviour Church and the Donegal Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Ryan; brothers Charles and John Boyle; sisters Etta Bigler, Peggy Scoville, Helen Sutcavage and Patsy Koch.
Surviving are her children, Michael Ryan and his wife, Cheryl, June Pietruszkiewicz and her husband, Mitch, James Ryan, Kathleen McHale and her husband, David; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother Hugh Boyle; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Park Senior Living Center and the Gardens at East Mountain for the loving care that they provided for Rose.
The funeral will held 11 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Rev. Joseph A. Kearney. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019