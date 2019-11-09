DALLAS — Rose M. Kline-Sergi, 93, Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Hornyak Sergi and had attended GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre. She had worked in the garment industry as a seamstress for various Garment Companies in The Valley. Rose was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur; sisters Helen Sergi and Mary Hartman; brother Angelo Sergi.

Surviving is her brother, Joseph Sergi, Shavertown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas with Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis Street, Shavertown with Rev. James Paisley, the pastor St. Therese's Church, officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.