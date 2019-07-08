WILKES-BARRE — Roseann B. Spinelli Smigiel, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. She was born Feb. 12, 1952, in the Bronx, N.Y., a daughter of the late Anthony and Joan Taylor Spinelli. She was employed locally at Building Blocks Learning Center, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. Roseann enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved to cook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael W. Smigiel, who passed away June 5, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Tonya Smigiel and her companion, Timothy McGraw, Anthony Spinelli and his wife, Amy, Heather Petrosino Walsh and her husband, Shawn, Andrew Smigiel, Nicholas Spinelli and his companion, Caitlin Kristiansen, James Spinelli and his companion, Malynda Brown, Arielle Scott and her companion, Kalee Montigney; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and brothers, Joseph, Andrew and Anthony Spinelli.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.