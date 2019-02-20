RoseAnn Briggs, 78, died surrounded by her loving family after complications from a brief illness Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

RoseAnn will be remembered for the love of both her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She was dedicated, strong-willed and caring.

Born June 16, 1940, in Glen Lyon, RoseAnn was the daughter of the late Benjamin Krupinski and Hanna Bush Krupinski. She was a proud graduate of Newport High School, Class of 1958. She then graduated from Empire Beauty School. She was self-employed as a beautician and raised four children with her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Briggs. July 4 this year would've been their 60th anniversary.

RoseAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Rubasky. She is survived by her brother, Anthony Krupinski and his companion, Rose. Also surviving are her children: son Bob and wife Karen, son Brent and wife Dr. Jacqueline Cain Brigg, daughter Ericka and husband Ryan Stetz and son-in-law William Rubasky. She was a loved and cherished grandmother to Ashlee, Hannah, Bobby, Taylor, Morgan and Chase and great-granddaughter Adaline. Her family and friends were numerous, including cousins Debbie Gavin, Jolynn Materewicz and Barbara Vasilokas.

Her presence at family dinners, summer fun out the lake, holiday traditions and Nanticoke athletics will be greatly missed. Her unending love of God and family is best known in her commitment to serve and spread the message of her savior Jesus Christ and through her strength and energy she provided to her grandson, Chase, and the special needs he requires to attend school. She was devoted in many ways over several decades to the First Primitive Methodist Church in Nanticoke and most recently enjoyed the weekly fellowship at Bible study with family, friends and Pastor Joe Roach and his wife, Suzie.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate the life of RoseAnn and the grace of God in her life at the First Primitive Methodist Church, 101 E. Church St., Nanticoke. Viewing is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, Nanticoke.