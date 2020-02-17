PITTSTON TWP. — Roseann M. Stella, 70, of Pittston Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Born in Taylor on Dec. 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Mazur) Potorski.

Roseann graduated from Pittston Area High School and worked in the local garment industry for many years. Roseann was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Theodore and John Potorski; sisters, Julia Sassi and Joan Wallace; grandchildren, Nicholas Kayden and Kyle Joseph Kayden; and sons-in-law, Richard Ritts and Matthew Williams.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Pacifico (Butch) Stella Jr.; children, Pacifico Stella III and his wife Lindsey, of Pittston Township, Lisa Ritts, of Drums, and Tina Kayden and her husband Richard, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Alexis Stella, Pacifico Stella IV, and Avery Barrett; brothers, Joseph, Frank, and Robert Potorski; sisters, Mary Ann Reggie and Jean Zingeretti; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence, visit Roseann's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.