Rosemarie Dorothy Pall
1924 - 2020
SWEET VALLEY — Rosemarie Dorothy Pall, 95, of Sweet Valley, passed away at home peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born in Nanticoke on Aug. 25, 1924, a daughter of the late Felix and Dorothy Kearney Witkowski. She grew up with two sisters, Theresa and Dorothy, on Forest Hill Road in Sweet Valley.

Rosemarie was a retired seamstress in the garment industry and a member of International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was a devout Christian and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lake Silkworth.

Rosemarie loved her family deeply, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, taking trips, cooking, baking and crafting. Rose took great pride in all of her potted plants and flowers.

In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Pall II, her son, John A. Pall III and sister, Theresa Busch.

She is survived by a son, Donald C. Pall and his wife, Dolores, of Sweet Valley; a daughter, Donna Davis, of Oxford, Mass.; grandchildren, John P. Pall, Renee Pall, Denise Davis, David Pall and Danielle Pall, two great-grandchildren, Ann Pall and Alyssa Pall and two great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation hours will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek. Visitors must use a mask and practice social distancing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Pall's memory, may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
