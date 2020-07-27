YATESVILLE — Rosemary Aldrich, 83, of Yatesville, formerly of Moosic, went into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a brief stay at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus.

Born Nov. 27, 1936, in Yatesville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Serino) Gigliello.

Surviving are her sister, Felicia Gigliello, of Yatesville, niece, Ann Walsh, of Pittston, nephew, Salvatore Alba and wife Florine, of Drums, sisters-in-law, Sara and Arlene Gigliello, great-nieces, Megan and Jeff Martin and Erin and Greg Cherkauskas, great-nephew, Michael Alba, great-great-niece, Lucy Martin and great-great-nephew AJ Cherkauskas.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by husband, Lafayette Aldrich, brothers, Daniel, Ralph, Dominick, Patrick and infant brother Peter Gigliello, and sisters, Grace Klush, Angeline Petrillo and Mary Alba.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. Due to the ongoing restrictions, all services will be private.

Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

For further information or to express your condolences to Rosemary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.