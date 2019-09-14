EXETER — Rosemary Ash, 86, of Exeter, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Kelly) Holleran. She was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1950. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish of West Pittston.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold A. Ash, on June 8, 2019; daughter Margaret Diane (Ash) Argenio; sisters Margaret Holleran and Rita Grady and brother Thomas Holleran.

Surviving are children Thomas Ash and his wife, Cindy, of Dushore, Harold Ash and his wife, Mary K., of Exeter, Brian Ash and his wife, Nicole, of Exeter; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Clyde.

The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Gernhardt and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart staff for their kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa as celebrant.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball, P.O. Box 1714, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703.