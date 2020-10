Rosemary Chumley, 63, died Oct. 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John Chumley (Peanut). On Oct. 27, family and friends may pay their respects to Rosemary between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Blessing services and entombment at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.