HANOVER TWP. — Rosemary E. Raub, 67, of Hanover Township, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Residential Hospice in Wilkes-Barre.

Born on June 3, 1952, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Kon Zadrozny; was a graduate of Meyers High School and attended LCCC in Nanticoke. She was employed by Weis Markets in Wilkes-Barre and loved spending time with her family and her pets, Sally and Shadow. Rose loved attending car shows, and was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Church in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry, and her son, Chris.

She is survived by her son, Barry Raub; daughter, Joy Raub, and sisters, Anne Mitchell and Jean Schiel.

Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be celebrated at St. Mary's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are being finalized by Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre.