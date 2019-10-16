Rosemary (Soboleski) Pisaneschi went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1938, in Glen Lyon to the late Stanley and Margaret (Boynoski) Soboleski.

She grew up in Mocanaqua and graduated in 1956 in the last graduating class of the former Shickshinny High School, where she was voted "Most Popular." She got her LPN in 1970 from Wilkes-Barre City School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Wyoming Valley Hospital in the CCU until the 1972 flood. She then went to work for the Department of Public Welfare as a psychiatric LPN for Retreat State Hospital, then Danville State Hospital, where she retired in 1997. After retirement, she was active in the church choir, the Altar Rosary Society and, for many years, made pierogies for the annual St. Mary's Homecoming Picnic. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to music and dearly loved her family and friends. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Pisaneschi, in 1958.

"Jerry" preceded her in death in 2010, after 52 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley "Kana" Soboleski, who died in 2002.

She is survived by one son, David, of Shickshinny (Cathy Wood); nephews Michael, Chris (Cora), Scott (Dione), Ken (Amber), Jason (Amy), Mark (Sandy) and Jeff (Cheryl); plus many godchildren.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 Main St., Shickshinny. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, from the the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.

For additional information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.