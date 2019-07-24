LAFLIN — Rosemary Schillaci, 85, formerly of Laflin, went into the hands of the lord July 20, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Rocco Schillaci, owner of Laura Fashions, Avoca. Both resided on Fordham Road in Oakwood Park, Laflin.

Rosemary was born on March 27, 1934, to the late Mary and Anthony Occhipenti. As a child, she resided at 138 Tompkins St., Pittston. She had two older sisters, Francis Luongo and husband Tony, of West Pittston, and Gertrude Scarantino and husband Tony, of West Pittston, both deceased.

Rosemary was the mother of Joseph Schillaci and wife Maria and Laura Skrzysowski and husband (Larry — deceased). She was the grandmother of four children, Rocco, Rosa Maria, Lawrence and (Anthony — deceased). She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.

Viewing hours were private and held at the family's convenience. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 23, 2019, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Rosemary was laid to rest at her husband's side in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

