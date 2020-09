PLAINS TWP. — Rosemary Seman, 84, of Plains Township, died Sept. 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Divine Liturgy 11 a.m. in St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to time of service at the funeral home.