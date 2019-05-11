DURYEA — Mrs. Rosemary (Yager) Yesnowski, 85, of Duryea, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Raub) Yager. On April 23, 2019, Rosemary and her husband, Joseph A. Yesnowski, celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

She was a graduate of the Duryea High School, Class of 1951. Rose was the salutatorian of her class, along with being a cheerleader. She was a member of the executive committee, the yearbook typist and she served on the write-up committee for her class. Rose was on her high school class reunion committee for many years. She was an active member and served as a president of the Duryea Little League Baseball Ladies Auxiliary for several years.

Rose was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, from birth until the church closed, at which time, she joined Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, West Wyoming, which was later merged to form St. Monica's Parish.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Rose attended all of her children's and grandchildren's functions and sporting events. Rose and Joe enjoyed life to the fullest together and spent many years vacationing in Dover, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, Delaware.

Surviving in addition to her husband are son, John Yesnowski and his wife, Sandy (Ruda), of Old Forge; daughter Joline Sobeck and her husband, Frank, of Luzerne; grandson Nick Sobeck, of Luzerne, and his fiancée, Kristen Cebula; granddaughter Kelci Yesnowski, of Old Forge; and cousins, nieces and a nephew.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Dr. Henry Fesniak, her niece Dr. Joyce Burnside, Dr. Mark Bernardi and Carol Levandowski, Dr. Melissa Obmann, Dr. Brian Martion, the staff of Superior Home Health Care and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. A special thank you to her pastor, the Rev. Peter Tomczak, and longtime friend, Msgr. John Bendik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in St. Monica's Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Her pastor, the Reverend Peter Tomczak, will be the celebrant. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. A viewing will also be held prior to the funeral Mass from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the church.

To leave an online condolence for Rosemary's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., Wyoming, PA 18644, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.