WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Ross E. Germano, 63, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born in Scranton, a son of Diana Balough and the late Robert C. Germano. Ross was the owner and operator of Germano Glass & Plastic in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Surviving are his daughters, Dana Marie Germano, of Newark, Del., and Nina Mae Coger, of Wilkes-Barre; mother, Diana Balough and her husband, John, of California; brother, Robert Germano and his wife, Marla, of California; sister, Coletta Koga and her husband, Matt, of California; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Ross will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the funeral services are required to wear a mask and abide by the state social distancing requirements.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Ross's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.