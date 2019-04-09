TUNKHANNOCK — Roy R. Greenley, of Tunkhannock, died at The Meadows, Dallas, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 26, 1923, he was a son of the late Ralph and Ellen DeGraw Greenley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. Corby Greenley, in 2016.

Roy was the first in the Tunkhannock area to be awarded the American Farmer Degree. He held several leadership positions in the local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, as well as the Secretary of the State FFA Association. He and his wife, Ruth, were partners in receiving the "Dairy of Distinction" award and were recognized twice by Dairylea as top quality producers. Along with farming, Roy always had a love of airplanes. One of his favorite hobbies was assembling and flying model radio-control airplanes. He later took flying lessons and earned his pilot's license.

In addition to his wife, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Modrzejewski, and a brother, John (Jack) Greenley.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda Harvey Greene, of Tunkhannock; brother, Carl; grandchildren, Brian and wife, Sarah, Roy and wife, Loraima, Robert and wif,e Alexis, Megan and husband, Steve Kofira, and Tammy and husband, Chris Donahue; great-grandchildren, Emma, Elizabeth, Alexander and Roland Harvey, Annalise Smith and Albert and Candace Robinson; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Roy's funeral services which will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local Tunkhannock FFA Chapter, 41 Philadelphia Ave., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.