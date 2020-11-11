1/
Roy W. Gernhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAVERTOWN — Roy W. Gernhardt, 74, of Shavertown, died Nov. 7, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of the late Roy W. and Elaine Gernhardt.

Roy earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler and embarked on a long career as a Mariner Merchant Seaman. He received the United States Merchant Marine Expeditionary Award for his contributions during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the waters of southwest Asia on the SSCape Carthage.

Roy enjoyed being an active part of his grandchildren's lives.

Roy will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, the former Marlene Domanski; daughter, Elizabeth Gernhardt, DO and her husband, John Morgan, PhD; son, Roy W. Gernhardt, III, MD and his wife, Marya Gernhardt, MBA; grandchildren, Kathryn and Adeline Morgan and Emma and Roy John Gernhardt; nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.

Memorial services were held privately by his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved