Mr. Rudolph Ferrel Bullard, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, after a brief illness. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in McColl, S.C., at a later date to be announced. Rudolph was born in McColl, S.C., on Nov. 29, 1938, a son of the late James Franklin (Jake) Bullard Sr., and Annie Maude Bullard. He served in the United States Navy as a Senior Chief on Submarines from 1962 to 1971, and as a Navy Reservist for over 30 combined years of service. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal twice, as well as the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He graduated from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., in 1975, and then held a professional career as an electrical engineer, serving 20 years as a civil servant for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed traveling, raising horses and reading. He also enjoyed sharing his love of cinema and technology with his son, Drew. In 2016, Rudolph accepted into his heart fully the Lord that he loved all his life, and was baptized in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Edwardsville. He spent his time, resources and himself helping and caring for others. Along with his parents listed above, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Lenore Bullard; brothers, Joseph Franklin Bullard Sr. and James F. Bullard Jr.; a sister, Mable Butler, and brother, Milton Leroy Bullard Sr., and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by son, Drew Elliot Bullard and wife, Amanda Leanne Bullard, of Allison Park, granddaughter, Ariane Argentieri and husband, Justin Argentieri and great-grandchildren, Garrett and Acelin, and numerous nieces and nephews.



