WILKES-BARRE — Russell D. Warke, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, suddenly at his home.

He was born July 24, 1938 in Ashley, to William and Josephine (Bunjo) Warke and attended Ashley High School. In November 1961, he married Manuella Castrignano and they recently celebrated 57 years together. He served in the United States Army in Korea and retired from Giant Floor, Wilkes-Barre, where he worked as a warehouse manager.

Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as washing and waxing his car. Most recently, he enjoyed playing Hunter and Call of the Wild on his PlayStation.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mannie, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Mark Sulewski, of New Columbia and one granddaughter Conimarie Sulewski, also of New Columbia; one brother and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Veteran's Organization of the donor's choice.

